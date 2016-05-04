Cricket's Rising Star - Jason Sangha

The Final of the Sheffield Shield, one of Australian sport’s oldest national competitions, will coincide with the class of 2015 embarking on the first steps of their professional cricketing careers.





Cricket Australia will stage its first PRO Camp at the Bupa National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, with 20 of the country’s most promising players gathering for a four-day talent combine. State Talent Managers, Coaches and High Performance General Managers will scout the camp with a view to signing the players to a rookie contract as part of their 2016-17 State Player contract lists.





Source: SBS





The players, hailing from each State and Territory, have been nominated by the National Youth Selection Panel of Greg Chappell, Troy Cooley and Graeme Hick and State Talent Managers following performances at National championship level and in International youth tours, Toyota Futures League 2nd XI, Cricket Australia XI and first class cricket during the 2015-16 season.





Among these players is SW batsman Jason Sangha, 16, who has capped off a remarkable 12 months with his inclusion in the inaugural PRO Camp. Sangha started his journey mid-way through last year when he played at the 15 and Under National Schools titles. From there he was chose in the Australian U-16 side to play at the U-17 titles, the CA U-17 XI to play in the U-19 titles and then the Australian Under-19 squad that toured Dubai. He scored a century against Pakistan in his Youth ODI debut in January.





Source: dailytelegraph



