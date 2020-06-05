Cruise ship industry unlikely to rebound to pre-Covid phase

Pre-pandemic, the cruise industry was going from strength to strength but now is a time of great flux. The Australian Cruise Association and Cruise Lines International Association say they're still calculating the economic hit to the industry from COVID-19, but have been buoyed by interest from prospective passengers for the 2021 cruise season.





All stakeholders are waiting and watching closely as the NSW Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess unfolds. The investigation led by Bret Walker SC into Australia’s largest single source of coronavirus cases is due to report back by August the 14th.





Dean Summers, Australian Coordinator for the International Transport Workers Federation, says the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a once in a lifetime opportunity to reform the industry in Australia.





"To see where there are opportunities to increase our participation as a nation in that industry, not be completely reliant on foreign flags in fact flags of convenience to carry people around our coast and in our region. And I think there must be safeguards,there must be some oversight to check on the behaviour and the effectiveness of the cruise ship industry."





To hear the full report click on the player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus



