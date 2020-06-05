SBS Punjabi

Cruise ship industry unlikely to rebound to pre-Covid phase

Cruise ships in Croatia

Cruise ships in Croatia

Published 5 June 2020 at 10:40am
By Darren Mara
Presented by Harleen Kaur
While government health officials have made it clear Australians should not be booking cruise holidays just yet, what everyone generally agrees on is that it can't be business as usual in a post-COVID-19 world. Operators are vowing higher standards in the wake of the Ruby Princess debacle but Unions are calling for regulatory oversight and reinvestment in Australian-flagged ships.

Pre-pandemic, the cruise industry was going from strength to strength but now is a time of great flux. The Australian Cruise Association  and Cruise Lines International Association  say they're still calculating the economic hit to the industry from COVID-19, but have been buoyed by interest from prospective passengers for the 2021 cruise season.

All stakeholders are waiting and watching closely as the NSW Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess unfolds. The investigation led by Bret Walker SC into Australia’s largest single source of coronavirus cases is due to report back by August the 14th.

Dean Summers, Australian Coordinator for the International Transport Workers Federation, says the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a once in a lifetime opportunity to reform the industry in Australia.

"To see where there are opportunities to increase our participation as a nation in that industry, not be completely reliant on foreign flags in fact flags of convenience to carry people around our coast and in our region. And I think there must be safeguards,there must be some oversight to check on the behaviour and the effectiveness of the cruise ship industry."

To hear the full report click on the player above.

