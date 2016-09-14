SBS Punjabi

Dancing his way into people's hearts - Shael Singh

Shael Singh

Shael Singh Source: Supplied

Published 14 September 2016 at 8:06pm, updated 14 September 2016 at 8:49pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Shael Singh is a self-taught dancer from Italy who has taken the internet by storm for his impeccable bhangra and modern fusion dance moves.

In conversation with SBS Punjabi’s
Preeti McCarthy
, he said that he liked to dance from childhood and learnt his dance moves by watching television and you tube. Just like any other artist, Shael wanted to give his own “Swag” or style to his dance and that’s where his fusion style originated.



In 2012, Shael made his first dance video that was posted on his Facebook page.  The video got overwhelming response from his friends and he gained hundreds of followers overnight.  Now, he says, the love and support of his followers and friends keeps him motivated to perform better each time and make more videos for everyone to enjoy.

"Dancing makes me happy and that's what keeps me going"

His style includes bhangra, body pop, break dancing, robot etc and he is constantly striving to learn different dance moves to incorporate into his new videos.

Shael is probably the first turbaned dancer that has got so much attention online for his dance moves. His aim is, to one day represent Punjab and Punjabis on stage at a talent show. His interests include singing, modeling and stunt performances.



