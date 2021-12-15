SBS Punjabi

Dark sky tourism: stargazing in Australia

Milky Way over the Karlu Karlu/Devils Marbles Conservation Reserve, NT

Milky Way over the Karlu Karlu Source: Getty Images/John White Photos

Published 16 December 2021 at 10:23am, updated 25 July 2022 at 3:32pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Beyond the light pollution of the big cities is a growing tourism niche. This week Settlement Guide explores the stars, the dark spaces in between and Australia’s growing fascination with ‘dark sky tourism’.

Here in the Southern Hemisphere, we see stars and constellations that are not visible from the Northern Hemisphere.

We also benefit from all the dark areas far from the sky glow that is created by bright city lights. Australia has ideal conditions for stargazing.

Duane Hamacher is an Associate Professor of Cultural Astronomy at the University of Melbourne.

“When I first moved to Australia from the US I was stricken by the beautiful skies and all the things you could see here that I couldn’t when I was up in the Northern Hemisphere: the plane of the Milky Way, the Magellanic Clouds, the area of the Milky Way to the Southern Cross. All of that was brand new to me, and it’s so clearly visible down here in the Southern Hemisphere.”

Click on the player above to listen to this settlement guide in Punjabi.

