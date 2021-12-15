Dark sky tourism: stargazing in Australia

Here in the Southern Hemisphere, we see stars and constellations that are not visible from the Northern Hemisphere.





We also benefit from all the dark areas far from the sky glow that is created by bright city lights. Australia has ideal conditions for stargazing.





Duane Hamacher is an Associate Professor of Cultural Astronomy at the University of Melbourne.





“When I first moved to Australia from the US I was stricken by the beautiful skies and all the things you could see here that I couldn’t when I was up in the Northern Hemisphere: the plane of the Milky Way, the Magellanic Clouds, the area of the Milky Way to the Southern Cross. All of that was brand new to me, and it’s so clearly visible down here in the Southern Hemisphere.”





