Davinder Garcha President Aust Sikh Games Victoria chapter tells about arrangements for next games

Officials at 31st Australian Sikh Games in Sydney

Source: MPSingh

Published 4 April 2018 at 1:00pm, updated 4 April 2018 at 1:16pm
By MP Singh
Davinder Singh says that he has brought with him Mayor from Casey (Melbourne) where next games will be hosted so that he can himself see the massive community participation in the Sikh Games.

Davinder Singh Garcha is president of Victorian chapter of Australian Sikh Games.

The next games would be hosted in city of Casey, Melbourne.

Davinder Singh brought with him Mayor of Casey so that he can himself experience the vivacity of Sikh games and in order to provide first hand experience to the government of Victoria.

Mr Garcha told SBS Punjabi that he is simply amazed at the superb organization of the games.

He said, 'Victoria will try its best to match and out perform the next games. We extend invitation to all Punjabies right now to come and enjoy the next games in Melbourne'.

 

