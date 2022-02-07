Days of mourning for Indian superstar

She was one of the most recorded artists in history, with thousands of songs to her name, enthralling generations of Bollywood audiences.





Lata Mangeshkar melodies resonated strongly with Indian audiences, making her one of the country's biggest cultural icons.





She died over the weekend at the age of 92.





India has declared two days of national mourning.





As is custom in Indian culture, Ms Mangeshkar was given a state funeral within hours of her passing, attended by politicians and many stars of Bollywood, before being cremated in Mumbai.





The country’s flags are flying at half-mast for the Nightingale of India.





