Days of mourning for Indian superstar

Fans light candles for singer Lata Mangeshkar

Fans light candles for singer Lata Mangeshkar

Published 7 February 2022 at 9:44pm, updated 8 February 2022 at 10:13am
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's biggest cultural icons and a singer who defined music for generations has died at the age of 92.

She was one of the most recorded artists in history, with thousands of songs to her name, enthralling generations of Bollywood audiences.

Lata Mangeshkar melodies resonated strongly with Indian audiences, making her one of the country's biggest cultural icons.

She died over the weekend at the age of 92.

India has declared two days of national mourning.

As is custom in Indian culture, Ms Mangeshkar was given a state funeral within hours of her passing, attended by politicians and many stars of Bollywood, before being cremated in Mumbai.

The country’s flags are flying at half-mast for the Nightingale of India.

