Death toll could rise to thousands in Indonesian Tsunami

The tsunami was caused by a 7.5 magnitude quake just off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. The first reports of damage came from the city of Palu, where essential supplies quickly diminished and crowds of residents turned to looting. Six-metre waves mowed down shops, overturned cars and ripped up roads. Aid is being flown from the capital Jakarta into Palu airport, using the part of its runway still intact. Selina Sumbung of aid organisation Save the Children Indonesia says there's been large-scale damage.





300km north of Palu in the city of Donggala, a remote area closer to the epicentre of the earthquake, the extent of the damage is less clear. Once Donggala is fully surveyed, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho of the Mitigation and Disaster Agency says the death toll could rise into the thousands.





Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it's not aware of any Australians affected by the disaster, but is continuing to make inquiries with local authorities. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told the ABC Australia stands ready to help the victims.





India, who strengthened their bilateral ties with Indonesia earlier this year, is also offering its assistance. Speaking through a translator at the United Nations, Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said the nation is ready to help.





The deadly tsunami comes about a month after a series of earthquakes killed over 560 people on the Indonesian island of Lombok. Selina Sumbung of Save the Children says she expects the tsunami's effects to be long-lasting.





