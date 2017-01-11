Decade of the iPhone - How technology revolutionised our lives

SBS Punjabi

Published 11 January 2017 at 7:26pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Ten years ago (jan 9) technology giant Apple first launched what has been described as its most revolutionary product -- the iPhone. The gadget went on to influence changes in mobile technology -- as well as how people work, communicate, and process information. But as Preeti McCarthy reports, the pervasiveness of such technology hasn't always led to improvement in people's lives.

