'Decolonize your body', says young poetess Damneet Kaur

Workshops to empower women, address mental health and depression issues. Source: Sahibajot

Published 12 July 2018 at 8:39am, updated 12 July 2018 at 9:04am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Two young artistes (a writer from USA and a spoken word poet from Canada) are currently visiting Australia on a mission to empower women, and to address mental health and depression issues. They will also run writing workshops for women in three Australian cities.

Decolonize Your Body began as a simple idea between Gagann Kaur and Jasmin Kaur, who identify as just "two women of colour". Many have joined this movement, including US based poet Damneet Kaur, who is currently touring Australia.

"The initial idea has now flourished into an empowering space for all people of colour to explore their own relationships with the concept of decolonization," Damneet Kaur told SBS Punjabi.

"Our workshops really are an evening of art and performance , which explore the reclamation of our bodies from colonial and Eurocentric expectations."

"We talk of issues such as racialised violence, Eurocentric beauty standards and reclamation of our identity through artwork and live performance by people of colour."

After its debut in Brooklyn, New York, 'Decolonize Your Body' has now travelled to Australia. 

Co founder Jasmin Kaur (Canada)  and Damneet Kaur will be performing at events and hosting workshops in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Decolonise your body
Source: Sahibajot


Damneet Kaur
Damneet Kaur is a writer and poet based in San Francisco, CA. Moving to the United States from Punjab, India at a young age and growing up in the community of San Diego, Damneet connects her childhood experiences to her writing. Intersecting her Punjabi culture into the Latino community she was raised in, she hopes to create bridges that will empower women of colour.

Jasmin Kaur
Jasmin Kaur is a writer, illustrator and spoken word artist. Her writing, which explores otherness, decolonization and the beauty of resistance, acts as a means of healing and reclaiming identity. Jasmin has been facilitating creative writing and personal development workshops for young people over the last few years.

