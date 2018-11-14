Deepika, Ranveer get married in Italy

Bollywood's most talked about couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the nuptial knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony at Lake Como in Italy.





News agency ANI has posted a video of the guests at the venue, Villa del Balbianello.





While fans eagerly await more details of the much-anticipated wedding, the newly wedded couple is reported to have told the wedding guests not to post any pictures of the ceremonies on social media without their approval.





Among those waiting with bated breath for the wedding pictures is India's high profile central minister and former TV star Smriti Irani.











According to reports in the Indian media, the wedding concluded with the South Indian traditional ceremonies. Deepika Padukone comes from the southern Indian state of Karnataka, while husband Ranveer was born in a Sindhi family in Mumbai. A second wedding ceremony, reportedly according to north Indian rituals, will be held later.





