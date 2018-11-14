SBS Punjabi

Deepika, Ranveer get married in Italy

Deepika Ranbir

Ranvir Singh (L) with wife Deepika Padukone. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 15 November 2018 at 10:28am, updated 15 November 2018 at 12:01pm
By Harpreet Kaur
Unlike in traditional weddings where the bride leaves her home and live with groom's parents, Ranveer will go and live with Deepika in her house instead.

Bollywood's most talked about couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the nuptial knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony at Lake Como in Italy.

News agency ANI has posted a video of the guests at the venue, Villa del Balbianello.

While fans eagerly await more details of the much-anticipated wedding, the newly wedded couple is reported to have told the wedding guests not to post any pictures of the ceremonies on social media without their approval. 

Among those waiting with bated breath for the wedding pictures is India's high profile central minister and former TV star Smriti Irani.



According to reports in the Indian media, the wedding concluded with the South Indian traditional ceremonies. Deepika Padukone comes from the southern Indian state of Karnataka, while husband Ranveer was born in a Sindhi family in Mumbai. A second wedding ceremony, reportedly according to north Indian rituals, will be held later. 

In other Bollywood news: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to tie the knot soon. Their wedding pictures are expected to fetch $2.5 million (US) in exclusive publication rights.  

Ali Abbas’ new thriller movie Maut Ka Kooan’s photos released.

Namo-namo will show hidden picturesque side of Uttrakhand, worth watching.

Govinda’s new movie Rangeela Raja received 20 cuts from the censor board.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

 

