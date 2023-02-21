Pallavi is braving cancer with hope and resilience

Key Points Pallavi is battling with Stage 2B Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The 28-year-old needs urgent immunotherapy treatment to slow down the progression of cancer.

Ms Arora was working hard towards making a life for herself Down Under when all came crashing down in June last year.





The 28-year-old was diagnosed with stage 2B of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's germ-fighting immune system.



Pallavi Arora wants to return to her nursing job after getting cured of cancer. Credit: Supplied

'The news of a relapse came as a rude shock'

Speaking to SBS Punjabi about her arduous fight with cancer, Ms Arora said she could see light at the end of the tunnel after she was told that she could be cancer-free after chemotherapy and possibly radiation.





"I went through several rounds of chemotherapy. I was nearly cured and was hoping to lead a normal life. But as luck would have it, last week, the doctors informed me that my cancer had unfortunately relapsed," she said.



Pallavi Arora requires an urgent immunotherapy treatment to help slow down the progression of her cancerous tumor. Credit: Supplied The Melbourne-based nurse said her world stopped in its tracks when the oncologist informed her that cancer in her chest had become resistant to chemo and had, in fact, started regrowing.





"My treatment was about to finish, and I was hoping to live a normal life afterwards, but the news of a relapse came as a rude shock and has left me dangling on the edge of life," she said.





Waiting for the next course of treatment, a frail-sounding Ms Arora said that she now needs an urgent immunotherapy treatment to slow down the progression of cancer in her body, which would cost a whopping $272,000.



A new treatment, a new hope

Ms Arora’s elder brother Sarvpreet Singh said that he and his family are doing all that it takes to support his sister’s lifesaving treatment.





“Pallavi's doctor has suggested a new drug that is available in Australia that would aid in slowing down the growth of the cancerous tissues. The drug costs $8000 per dose, and Pallavi needs at least 34 of those doses,” he shared.



Pallavi Arora remains brave, positive and determined to get better. Credit: Supplied Mr Singh, who is struggling to scrape together the funds for his sister's treatment, said they initially thought of transferring her to India.





"We initially thought of getting her treated in India because we have family there, but the drug she needs isn't available there.





"Plus, we believe Australia can offer her a better standard of treatment, and she would have a chance at leading a normal life and continuing her work after she is cancer-free," he said.



Reflecting on his sister's courage, Mr Singh said he is surprised to see her resilience and optimism despite the curve ball that life has thrown at her.





"Even though she is battling for her life and sometimes feels everything is working against her, she has remained brave, positive and determined to get better," he said.



