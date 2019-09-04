Delhi Sikh driver assault: 2 cops dismissed and 2 suspended, HC told

The Delhi high court is currently hearing a petition seeking an independent CBI probe into the alleged assault of Delhi Sikh driver and his minor son in Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi in June.





Gurdeep Singh Matharu, President, Victorian Sikh Gurdwaras Council has spoken to SBS Punjabi regarding the recent developments in this case at the Delhi High Court.





The court has listed the matter for further hearing on October 14. Sikh community organised a peaceful protest in front of Indian Consulate General Office, Melbourne on 21 June 2019. Source: Supplied





Earlier, photos and videos of a Sikh auto driver being beaten up by Delhi police went viral on social media in June 2019.





Police claimed the driver attacked a policeman with a sword and injured him after his vehicle grazed a police vehicle.





The event sparked massive protests by the Sikh community in India and abroad against the alleged police brutality.





The Sikh community in Victoria also organised a peaceful protest in front of Indian Consulate General Office, Melbourne on 21 June, and demanded action against the police officials involved in this incident.





