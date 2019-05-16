SBS Punjabi

Dementia second leading cause of death in Australia

یک سالمند

Source: AAP

Published 16 May 2019 at 2:01pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Dementia is the second-leading cause of death in Australia with predictions there’ll be more than one million people living with dementia by 2058. The Aged Care Royal Commission – focusing this month on dementia – has been looking at issues such as the over-use of physical restraints. But one witness has echoed calls for an end to the widespread “locking up” of dementia patients within special units.

