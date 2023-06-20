Depression and anxiety: Why it's important to seek help for mental illness

Taking care of an individual's mental health is a vital part of overall wellbeing for humans.





However, when it comes to mental health, Melbourne-based expert, Naeem Rana, said there was still a lack of awareness in the community.



Naeem Rana is a registered counsellor. Credit: Supplied by Naeem Rana Naeem Rana is a registered counsellor who treats those struggling with their mental health.





He said people tended to either ignore symptoms of depression and anxiety or even if they knew they had a mental illness, sometimes they tried to hide it from others.





Mr Rana said not talking about mental issues often made the situation worse.





In conversation with SBS Punjabi, he shared tips to help diagnose depression as well as ways to help friends and family members dealing with mental health issues.





To listen to the tips in Punjabi, please click the play icon on this interview.





Disclaimer: The views and information expressed in this article are of a general nature and should not be taken as advice. You should always consult your own medical or health professionals. Contact Lifeline 131114 lifeline.org.au / Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 beyondblue.org.au / In an emergency call 000. Some useful help services for people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds is available here: https://embracementalhealth.org.au/need-help





