‘Desperate to return home’: Politicians call for more help for Australians stranded overseas

The federal government has told the states to put in place plans to accept more international arrivals as it wants to see the weekly cap on arrivals lifted from 4000 a week to 6000.





Meanwhile, Mandish Kalsi who was working in Peru when the coronavirus hit, is desperate to return home.





She wasn't worried to begin with as she had a flight home booked for June, but it was cancelled.





Since then she hasn't found a way to return to Australia.





[What I miss most about Australia is my family and friends, I am here by myself in Peru and I would really just like to be with them again.]





The issue is expected to be high on the agenda at National Cabinet on Friday.





That story by Lucy Murray for SBS News, produced by Preetinder Singh Grewal for SBS Punjabi. Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





