DFAT advises Australians to 'exercise high degree of caution' when travelling to India

Areas indicated by DFAT where extra caution must be taken by Australians travelling to India

Published 16 June 2016 at 10:56pm, updated 16 June 2016 at 11:21pm
By Manpreet K Singh
In the latest travel advisory for India, Australians have been warned by the Deparment of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) to be extremely cautious, when undertaking travel to India. Among the reasons cited are "high threat of terrorist activity", safety of women" and likelihood of women being "harassed or assaulted" while visiting India "for religious purposes".

We asked the Indian High Commissioner in Canberra, Hon Navdeep Suri about this, when he spoke to SBS Punjabi program last week. He termed the language used in the travel advisory for India as "unfortunate". He accepted that some incidents of violence against women had taken place in India, but it was "an unfair generalisation" to taint the whole country as unsafe. Mr Suri had mentioned that he had taken up the matter with DFAT.

DFAT travel advisory to Australians wishing to travel to India
Subsequently SBS Punjabi has been in touch with DFAT, to confirm whether an objection had been raised by the High Commissioner or the Indian government, about the language used in the travel advisory. DFAT responded with "no comment" on this matter, neither confirming nor denying if any complaint had been received.

Further to that, DFAT went on to add, " The Australian Government provides its travel advisories to allow Australian travellers to make their own safe travel decisions."

"The advice represents the Australian Governments best assessment of the safety and security environment in India. It is not influenced by political or commercial considerations."

"Australians are advised to exercise a high degree of caution (level 2 of 4) in India because of the high threat of terrorist activity, civil unrest and crime, and the high rate of vehicle accidents. The level of advice is the same as for Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines."

"All travel advisories, including the advice for India, are kept under close review. It was last reissued on 24 May 2016. The advice is formally reviewed every three months and updated more frequently as circumstances dictate."

"The overall level of advice for India has remained at the same level since the current level system was introduced in 2006".

Please note, that there is a "do not travel" advisory to all all areas along the India-Pakistan border, including the states of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. For more details, please go to http://smartraveller.gov.au/countries/asia/south/pages/india.aspx#

