Diabetes Q&A Session - SBS Punjabi talkback

Published 18 July 2016 at 10:31pm, updated 19 July 2016 at 10:39am
By Manpreet K Singh
Diabetes is the epidemic of the 21st century and the biggest challenge confronting Australia's health system. Dr Sandeep Bhagat was our studio guest recently, who answered many of the listeners' questions about 'diabetes as a healthcare problem and its potential management' during our weekly talkback session.

280 Australians develop diabetes every day. Around 80 Australians a week have limbs amputated because of diabetes-related complications – that’s one person every two-to-three hours.

Facts about diabetes

  • 280 Australians develop diabetes every day. That’s one person every five minutes

  • Around 1.7 million Australians have diabetes. This includes all types of diagnosed diabetes (1.2 million known and registered) as well as silent, undiagnosed type 2 diabetes (up to 500,000 estimated)

  • More than 100,000 Australians have developed diabetes in the past year

  • For every person diagnosed with diabetes there is usually a family member or carer who also ‘lives with diabetes’ every day in a support role. This means that an estimated 2.4 million Australians are affected by diabetes every day

  • Total annual cost impact of diabetes in Australia estimated at $14.6 billion

Diabetes is increasing

Diabetes is the fastest growing chronic condition in Australia; increasing at a faster rate than other chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer. All types of diabetes are increasing in prevalence:

  • Type 1 diabetes accounts for 10% of all diabetes and is increasing

  • Type 2 diabetes accounts for 85% of all diabetes and is increasing

  • Gestational diabetes in pregnancy is increasing

DISCLAIMER: Please note, this is general advice only. For specific health problems, please consult your own GP.

