Diabetes Q&A Session - SBS Punjabi talkback

Around 80 Australians a week have limbs amputated because of diabetes-related complications – that's one person every two-to-three hours.

Facts about diabetes





280 Australians develop diabetes every day. That’s one person every five minutes





Around 1.7 million Australians have diabetes. This includes all types of diagnosed diabetes (1.2 million known and registered) as well as silent, undiagnosed type 2 diabetes (up to 500,000 estimated)





More than 100,000 Australians have developed diabetes in the past year





For every person diagnosed with diabetes there is usually a family member or carer who also ‘lives with diabetes’ every day in a support role. This means that an estimated 2.4 million Australians are affected by diabetes every day





Total annual cost impact of diabetes in Australia estimated at $14.6 billion





Diabetes is increasing





Diabetes is the fastest growing chronic condition in Australia; increasing at a faster rate than other chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer. All types of diabetes are increasing in prevalence:





Type 1 diabetes accounts for 10% of all diabetes and is increasing





Type 2 diabetes accounts for 85% of all diabetes and is increasing





Gestational diabetes in pregnancy is increasing





