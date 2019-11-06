Diaspora welcomes increasing flight connections to Amritsar

Melbourne-based Jarnail Singh, who frequently travels between Amritsar and Melbourne, has welcomed the growing number of flying connections to Punjab.





“It partially fulfills our long-term demand for better air connection to our region in and around Amritsar. The connection through New Delhi was very time consuming and at times totally out of reach,” he said.





“There has never been a better time to visit this commercial and cultural hub in the heart of Punjab.”





Mr Singh said that many Sikh travellers are also taking the opportunity to travel to Amritsar to pay their obedience at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.





“For many Sikhs, the recent opening of the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan is another reason to travel to Amritsar. The Kartarpur complex is conveniently located about 60 km away from Amritsar airport.” On an average 100,000 people visit the Harimandir Sahib on a daily basis. This number doubles on important ocasions such as Gurpurab, Diwali or Visakhi. Source: Supplied





Fly Amritsar, a local NGO making effort for better connectivity of Amritsar with the world, claims that they are already seeing an increased number of travellers who prefer Amritsar as a destination of choice.





Sameep Singh Gumtala, Convener, Fly Amritsar, told SBS Punjabi that Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International airport at Amritsar has witnessed an increased frequency of flights lately.





"We are glad that Punjabis have put Amritsar as one of the top choices on the aviation map," he said.





Amritsar is already in the limelight as a top onward destination from Melbourne’s Avalon Airport.

“The increase in flights will also benefit those who wish to travel to Amritsar for the 550th Gurpurab celebrations in Dera Baba Nanak and travel onwards to Kartarpur in Pakistan after the opening of the corridor,” he said.





Avalon is an international airport located near Geelong in Victoria. Source: Supplied





Mr Gumtala said that Scoot, the low cost and medium-haul subsidiary of the Singapore Airlines Group has scaled up its services to Amritsar from four to five weekly flights from October 28.





Air Asia X is also adjusting its winter schedule timing for its Kuala-Lumpur to Amritsar flight from October 28 till January 31, 2020. Its competitor Malindo Air is set to adjust its winter schedule from December 1, 2019.





Mr Gumtala says, “This schedule change during the peak season will also beneficial for passengers who were facing long layover time in transiting via Kuala Lumpur or Singapore.”





“Those travelling via Air Asia X have now a choice of 4-weekly services to Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Gold Coast. Scoot also operates daily flights from Singapore to Melbourne and Sydney that has the largest Punjabi population”, he adds.





Source: Supplied





Mr Gumtala said that Air Asia X, Scoot and Malindo give passengers flying through Malaysia and Singapore a quicker onward option to Australia rather than first having to transit through New Delhi.





"The new flights will bring in millions in revenue not only to the airport but also to the region, including more employment opportunities and extended benefit to farmers, students and businessmen," he adds.





"Not only Punjab but neighbouring states of Himachal, Jammu Kashmir and Haryana may also benefit from it. Students and families can now visit each other more often between the two countries with low-cost fares and better convenient connections."





