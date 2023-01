Janvi Kapoor’s Dhadak has received mixed response;





Melbourne Film festival is starting from 11 th August. Rani Mukherji will be chief guest and will unfurl Indian national flag.





Priyanka Chopra will appear in a famous US web series.





Kanga Ranaut’s panga will be based on Kabaddi.





Madame Tussaud's (New Delhi) will have Diljit Dosanjh’s wax statue soon. The singer-actor has been 'measured up' for the wax model already.





