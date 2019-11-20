Dilpreet Kaur's show wins Antenna Award for 'Outstanding Journalism in a Program'

Available in other languages

A journalist by profession, Dilpreet Kaur Taggar's show, has bagged an Antenna Award that celebrates excellence in Australian community television.





Her show, 'Half Hour', which was telecast on Channel 31 for nearly a month ahead of the Victorian state elections in 2018, was also nominated under 'Best Factual, Current Affairs or Interview Program.'





Speaking to SBS Punjabi , the 25-year-old said that it was "a youth-centric show that allowed robust discussions on issues concerning marginalised communities."





Originally from Patiala in the northern Indian state of Punjab, Ms Taggar was also nominated for the 'Youth Personality of the Year' category.





Taking a cue from her success, Ms Taggar said she now plans to launch another show on social media.





Click on the player to listen to the full interview.





