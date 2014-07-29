Dinesh's heartfelt appeal to find missing brother Shiva Chauhan

SBS Punjabi

Dinesh Chauhan at SBS Melbourne Studios, with Manpreet K Singh

Published 29 July 2014 at 2:48pm, updated 28 April 2016 at 10:41pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

The Chauhan family's world came crashing down on May 2, when they heard that their son Shiva was "missing" in Melbourne and his abandoned van had been recovered by Victoria Police.

Shiva was happily preparing to return back to India, but on the night of May 1, he seemed to vanish without a trace. The Homicide Squad has been investigating, but no progress has been reported yet. Shiva's older brother, Dinesh has left his job in Delhi, to console his ageing parents (in Beas, Amritsar), and to leave no stone unturned, while looking for his missing younger brother.

Dinesh came to Melbourne on July 1, hoping that on Shiva's 28th birthday (on July 23), he may have some news for his anxious parents. But as he told SBS Punjabi program, "No clue has been found. I'm leaving Melbourne empty handed, just as I came here empty-handed". Here is Dinesh, in a very emotional interview with SBS Punjabi program's Manpreet K Singh, appealing to the general public, to please disclose any information about Shiva. The family has lived in agonised expectation for three months now, and need to know what happened... 

We have also recorded an appeal from Dinesh (and with Shiva's friend Gurpreet) in English, so that it can be heard by the general Australian public too. To hear it, please click here http://www.sbs.com.au/yourlanguage/punjabi/highlight/page/id/351306/t/Family-and-friends-appeal-for-help-in-finding-Shiva-Chauhan/in/english

