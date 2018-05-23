SBS Punjabi

Discrimination, Inequality, and Poverty: A Dalit perspective by Tarsem Jodhan

SBS Punjabi

Tarsem Jodhan

Tarsem Jodhan (R) at SBS Studio, Melbourne Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 May 2018 at 4:05pm, updated 24 May 2018 at 10:41am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Despite their numerical strength, Punjab's dalits have had little political power in effect. A former MLA and a workers union representative Tarsem Jodhan has expressed his concerns as the social and economic gap between the so-called upper castes and dalits persists even after 70 years of Indian independence.

Published 23 May 2018 at 4:05pm, updated 24 May 2018 at 10:41am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?