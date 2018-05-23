Discrimination, Inequality, and Poverty: A Dalit perspective by Tarsem Jodhan

Tarsem Jodhan (R) at SBS Studio, Melbourne Source: SBS
Published 23 May 2018 at 4:05pm, updated 24 May 2018 at 10:41am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Despite their numerical strength, Punjab's dalits have had little political power in effect. A former MLA and a workers union representative Tarsem Jodhan has expressed his concerns as the social and economic gap between the so-called upper castes and dalits persists even after 70 years of Indian independence.
Published 23 May 2018 at 4:05pm, updated 24 May 2018 at 10:41am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share