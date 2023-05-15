Review seeks to increase diversity in the nation's STEM studies and jobs

STEM workers play a crucial role in the foundation of any nation’s economy and advancement.





During its 2022 Jobs and Skills Summit, the government announced a Pathway to Diversity (in STEM) Review.





The Department of Industry, Science and Resources has appointed an independent review panel to suggest ways to improve the diversity in the STEM workforce and education.





The review panel is expected to unveil a draft public report in July 2023 and is encouraging people of different backgrounds to have their say and share their experiences.





Perth-based, Dr Parwinder Kaur, is one of the four panel members who have been assigned this task.



Dr Parwinder Kaur has been appointed to an independent review panel exploring diversity in STEM education and careers. Credit: Supplied by Parwinder Kaur She said the review's aim was to find ways to enhance the participation of people from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds.





Dr Kaur said it "broke her heart" when talented and skilled migrants or students from overseas were forced to work in fields that did not relate to their talents and skills.





The review seeks to discover why this disconnect is occurring and suggest solutions to improve the overall situation.





People from all backgrounds have been invited to have their say on the review's website which is available in English, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Vietnamese.





Dr Kaur said she would also like to see more women in the skilled workforce.





To listen to this interview in Punjabi, please click on this audio file.

