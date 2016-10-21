Diwali has a reason for all to celebrate

Different people and cultures have different reasons to celebrate Diwali but at the end, there is only one word i.e. celebrations, celebrations and celebrations. Making others happy, lighting lamps in life of others is the best way to celebrate Diwali.
Published 21 October 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 28 October 2016 at 3:20pm
By Gautam Kapil
Why we celebrate Diwali or Deepavali, what are the religious and cultural aspects of it, listen to this complete abstract feature by our new team member Gautam Kapil.
