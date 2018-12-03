SBS Punjabi

Do you know Aishwarya Rai’s nick name?

Bollywood GupShup

Aishwarya Rai is called Gullu Aunti at home Source: Flickr

Published 4 December 2018 at 9:42am, updated 4 December 2018 at 9:50am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
To know Aishwarya Rai's nick name and to know what hot is happening in Bollywood, listen to our weekly Bollywood Gupshup.

Rajshree films' 58th movie, Hum Char Friends will have four new faces and will be released in early 2019.

Copyright case is slapped on Akshay’s new movie Mission Mangal.

Film Zero will see Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in leading roles.

Do you know Aishwarya Rai’s nick name? Ashwarya Rai is called Gullu Aunty at home.

Salman is shooting his latest film Bharat in Punjab these days.

