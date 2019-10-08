SBS Punjabi

Do you know the warning signs of a heart attack?

SBS Punjabi

Human heart pumping blood to our body

Human heart pumping blood to our body Source: Commons Wikimedia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 October 2019 at 3:00pm, updated 8 October 2019 at 3:04pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Do you know how healthy your heart is? It’s worth knowing the answer since coronary heart disease is the leading underlying cause of death in Australia. Interestingly, a 2017 survey conducted by Heart Foundation found that one in three Australians are not aware of the typical signs of a heart attack.

Published 8 October 2019 at 3:00pm, updated 8 October 2019 at 3:04pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Heart attacks are caused by factors accumulated over a lifetime mostly affecting people aged over 45.

Nearly one in ten Australians aged 30 to 65 have been told by the doctor that they are at high risk of having a heart attack in the next five years.

Heart Foundation’s director of support and care Rachelle Foreman says half of the population wouldn’t know what to do if they suffer from a heart attack.

Most people don’t necessarily know that their heart is actually a muscle that pumps blood around the body and like any other muscle in the body, it actually has its own blood supply and it has its own arteries that actually provides it with that oxygen and nutrient. So what a heart attack is when those arteries that supply the heart with its oxygen get blocked, and then with age, it does increase, a bit like plumbing in our hose that the chances of that one or more of your arteries to the heart becoming blocked increase.

Research shows that people of Asian, Maori, African and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds are genetically predisposed to heart diseases.

Studies by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare found that in 2017, coronary heart diseases accounted for 13 per cent of Australian male deaths, although one in ten female died of the same causes.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

Heart health checks will soon be covered by Medicare

Indian mother suffers massive heart attack, insurance company refuses to cover cost

How to recognise a heart attack



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?