SBS Punjabi

Dr Moninder Singh JP creates history by becoming the first Sikh Councillor to Blacktown Council

SBS Punjabi

Moninder Singh JP

Moninder Singh JP Source: Supplied by Ponds Photography

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 October 2016 at 10:31pm, updated 7 October 2016 at 10:24pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Moninder Singh becomes first Sikh elected to Blacktown Council. Here he is in conversation with SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal.

Published 6 October 2016 at 10:31pm, updated 7 October 2016 at 10:24pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Dr Moninder Singh JP has a long standing association with Australian Labor Party and now he has the privilege to represent them in Blacktown City Council. He is elected from Ward 1 in Blacktown council.

Dr Singh mentioned that he was at position two on ALP ticket with Chris Quilkey representing as number one candidate from Blacktown Ward 1. The area comprises Quakers Hill, Acacia garden, Stanhope, Ponds, Kellyville ridge, Schofield, Riverstone.

“This is quite a significant victory given this ward has always been a safe Liberal area. Since 2004 Labor has never won two councilors from this ward,” Dr Singh added.https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpunjabexpress%2Fvideos%2F10210660761741026%2F&show_text=0&width=400
 

Dr Moninder
Source: Supplied


“In the previous parliament election we lost Riverstone to Liberals with a big margin.”

“But with overwhelming community support we not only covered 7% vote deficit over Liberals but won the 2nd councilor position as well for ALP by 3.42% lead and 1167 votes margin."

Dr Moninder
Source: Supplied


“I along with all my family members, friends and supporters thank whole community for the overwhelming love and support.”
Dr Moninder
Source: Supplied


Mr Singh said he is committed to mayor Stephen Bali’s vision for Blacktown, including attracting a multi-faculty university to the city. 

“We need to work for a better and sustainable future for Blacktown. The way we are growing, we will be approaching the half-million mark very shortly. That is equal to what we have in Tasmania today,” he said.
A former University Professor, Dr Singh moved to Australia with his wife Komal Preet Kaur and two kids in 2001. He hails from village Burj Sidhwan near Malout, Punjab.

He joined Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) Ludhiana in 1978 and did his Bachelor and Master of Science, and PhD degree in Agriculture. He served at PAU till 2001.

Currently living and working in Western Sydney suburb of Quakers Hill, he runs an educational institution Australian Academy of Management & Science delivering Hospitality and Disability studies. The organisation trains 150 disability care graduates a year.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?