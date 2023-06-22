'Feeling Grateful and humbled', Dr. Parwinder Kaur upon receiving ‘Australian Sikh Woman of the Year’ award

dr parwinder.jpg

Dr. Parwinder Kaur while receiving 'Austrlain Sikh women of the year' Award. Credit: Supplied by Dr. Parwinder Kaur.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Perth-based Dr Parwinder Kaur has received the ‘Australian sikh women of the Year 2023’ Award for her contribution towards the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. As per Dr Kaur, this award sends a message to all the women in the community to follow their passion.

The Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence is an initiative aimed to appreciate the positive contributions made by Punjabi Sikhs to the broader Australian community.

The Award ceremony was held on 17 June in Sydney.

There were almost 24 individuals shortlisted across 8 different categories.

Dr Parwinder Kaur has been one of the shortlisted candidates who won the award in the ‘Australian Sikh Woman of the Year’ Category.

While talking to SBS Punjabi Dr Kaur said that she is feeling honoured at receiving this Award.
I Celebrate being a Kaur and so grateful to be born in a gursikh family.
She also shared her journey of migrating to Australia.

She has a message for all the women in the community to never stop pursuing their dreams and passion.
READ MORE

Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence to recognise unsung heroes of the Sikh community

Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence finalists announced

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man crying during psychotherapy

Depression and anxiety: Why it's important to seek help for mental illness

MicrosoftTeams-image (10).png

Perth Sikh community honours Indian Anzacs

Should we go straight to sleep is better?

'Let's talk about it': Expert says counselling can save relationships in crisis

Australian Sikh Awards for community services

Meet Aman Mangat, one of the finalists of the Australian Sikhs Awards determined to serve the community