'Feeling Grateful and humbled', Dr. Parwinder Kaur upon receiving ‘Australian Sikh Woman of the Year’ award

The Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence is an initiative aimed to appreciate the positive contributions made by Punjabi Sikhs to the broader Australian community.





The Award ceremony was held on 17 June in Sydney.





There were almost 24 individuals shortlisted across 8 different categories.





Dr Parwinder Kaur has been one of the shortlisted candidates who won the award in the ‘Australian Sikh Woman of the Year’ Category.





While talking to SBS Punjabi Dr Kaur said that she is feeling honoured at receiving this Award.



I Celebrate being a Kaur and so grateful to be born in a gursikh family.

She also shared her journey of migrating to Australia.



