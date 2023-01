Listeners' questions ranged from osteoarthiritis in young adults, to hydration for summer, health tips for night-shift workers and a recommended exercise routine for a healthy life. Dr Bhagat answered all these queries and more, during the talkback session on January 21.











Here is a podcast, in case you missed hearing the program live.











DISCLAIMER: Please note, this is general advice only. For specific health problems, please consult your own GP