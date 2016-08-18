Dr Surjit Patar speaks about his love and passion for Punjabi poetry and language

Dr Surjit Patar is a well-known poet, translator, and scriptwriter. His poems enjoy immense popularity with the general public and have won high acclaim from critics.





Surjit Patar hails from village Pattar (ਪੱਤੜ) Kalan in Kapurthala distt from where he got his surname. He did his graduation from Randhir Colllege, Kapurthala and then went on to do Masters degree from Punjabi University, Patiala.



