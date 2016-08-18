SBS Punjabi

Dr Surjit Patar speaks about his love and passion for Punjabi poetry and language

Dr Patar with SBS host Preetinder Grewal

Dr Patar with SBS host Preetinder Grewal Source: Photo Shamsher Kainth

Published 18 August 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 22 July 2022 at 2:09pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Celebrated Punjabi poet and writer Surjit Patar was our studio guest at Melbourne. SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal talked to him about his poetic world and his passion for Punjabi language and poetry.

Dr Surjit Patar is a well-known poet, translator, and scriptwriter. His poems enjoy immense popularity with the general public and have won high acclaim from critics.


Surjit Patar hails from village Pattar (ਪੱਤੜ) Kalan in Kapurthala distt from where he got his surname. He did his graduation from Randhir Colllege, Kapurthala and then went on to do Masters degree from Punjabi University, Patiala.

Among his works of poetry are "Hawa Vich Likhe Harf" (Words written in the Air), "Birkh Arz Kar" (Thus Spake the Tree), "Hanere Vich Sulagdi Varnmala" (Words Smouldering in the Dark), "Lafzaan Di Dargah" (Shrine of Words), "Patjhar Di Pazeb" (Anklet of Autumn) and Surzameen (Music Land ).

