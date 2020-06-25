SBS Punjabi

Efforts boosted to get coronavirus messaging to multicultural communities

A drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Northland shopping centre in Melbourne, Monday, 22 June, 2020.

A drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Northland shopping centre in Melbourne, Monday, 22 June, 2020. Source: AAP

Published 25 June 2020 at 12:47pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:07pm
By Abby Dinham, Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has told SBS he is keen for the coronavirus public health messaging to reach Australians from multicultural communities.

There are six coronavirus hotspots in Melbourne that are subject to travel warnings that have above state-average diversity levels with a population that speak a language other than English at home.

These areas are Darebin, Moreland, Brimbank, Hume, Cardinia, and Casey.

Multicultural groups welcome increased efforts to provide more coronavirus support to multicultural Australians.

But Eddie Micallef from the Ethnic Communities Council of Victoria warns the language barrier means many are missing out on essential COVID-19 information including where to go for government support.

There are a lot of people missing out. There are lots of communities or members of those communities missing out and how you get to those members is a real challenge. It can be misconstrued by sectors of the community and feeds into their paranoia and they’ll use that.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi. 

