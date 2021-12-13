Efforts to reduce overpackaging of Asian ingredients in Australia

At the India Bazaar grocery store in Dandenong, in Melbourne's south-east, shelves are laden with goods.





Bags of rice, lentils and beans; an assortment of colourful spices.





In the freezer, there are packets of naan, paratha and samosas.





Much of what's on offer is packaged in plastic, and that concerns trader Gurjot Singh.





"I'd say about 95 per cent would be the plastic package. And then the rest five would be some sort of cardboard. I think very rarely we get anything such as a biodegradable box for Asian groceries."





