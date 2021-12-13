SBS Punjabi

Efforts to reduce overpackaging of Asian ingredients in Australia

SBS Punjabi

This Indian grocery store is trying to source more thoughtfully packaged goods from India

This Indian grocery store is trying to source more thoughtfully packaged goods from India Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 December 2021 at 12:56pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Tania Lee, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Big retailers have a major role to play in reducing the amount of packaging waste in Australia. But small and medium-sized businesses can make a difference too.

Published 13 December 2021 at 12:56pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Tania Lee, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
At the India Bazaar grocery store in Dandenong, in Melbourne's south-east, shelves are laden with goods.

Bags of rice, lentils and beans; an assortment of colourful spices.

In the freezer, there are packets of naan, paratha and samosas.

Advertisement
Much of what's on offer is packaged in plastic, and that concerns trader Gurjot Singh.

"I'd say about 95 per cent would be the plastic package. And then the rest five would be some sort of cardboard. I think very rarely we get anything such as a biodegradable box for Asian groceries."

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack