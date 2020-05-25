SBS Punjabi

Eid special : What is Chand Raat?

Crescent Moon Sighted As India Prepares For Eid al Fitr

A view of crescent moon near Jama Masjid Minaret on the occasion of Eid alfitr Source: Hindustan Times

Published 25 May 2020 at 5:18pm, updated 25 May 2020 at 5:44pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Masood mallhi
As the world celebrates Eid around the world, here's an insight into the days that lead up to the big day!

Although everyone is aware of 30 days of fasting that precede Eid, there is a special place in everyone's heart for 'Chand Raat'.

Here is Masood Mallhi, telling you more about it, as well as the celebration that most Punjabis call 'Nikki Eid.'

