Eid ul-Adha: Significance, history, and celebrations

Eid ul-Adha is a very joyous occasion for Muslims. It marks the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage and signals the beginning of the ritual of Udhiya also known as Qurbani.





The main theme, of course, is to remember the story of Ibrahim; to rejoice, regroup, and rekindle as a family and feast together.





This year, Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the evening of Monday, July 19, and ends on the evening of Friday, 23 July.





For more info listen to this audio report by Masood Mallhi.





