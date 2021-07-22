SBS Punjabi

Eid ul-Adha: Significance, history, and celebrations

SBS Punjabi

Eid celebrations

Source: Pixabay

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 July 2021 at 2:34pm, updated 22 July 2021 at 2:37pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

One of two major Islamic festivals, Eid is an occasion for Muslims around the world to celebrate with friends and family.

Published 22 July 2021 at 2:34pm, updated 22 July 2021 at 2:37pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Eid ul-Adha is a very joyous occasion for Muslims. It marks the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage and signals the beginning of the ritual of Udhiya also known as Qurbani.

The main theme, of course, is to remember the story of Ibrahim; to rejoice, regroup, and rekindle as a family and feast together.

This year, Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the evening of Monday, July 19, and ends on the evening of Friday, 23 July.

Advertisement
For more info listen to this audio report by Masood Mallhi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

Also Read

Eid in lockdown: Stay-at-home feasts and prayers for Muslims in Sydney, Melbourne



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack