Election campaign enters its final fortnight

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised more than $1.5 million for a Vietnamese community centre during a visit to Western Australia with just two weeks to go until polling day.





Mr Morrison has also reiterated his commitment to moving forward with religious discrimination laws if the Coalition wins power.





With pandemic pressure easing, Anthony Albanese has confirmed Labor is rethinking its policy to provide free rapid antigen tests for coronavirus.





The Opposition for free testing kits during the Omicron wave in January but Mr Albanese says he would heed the health advice if he wins power.





On Saturday, the Labor leader took his campaign back to Tasmania, announcing $26 million for local manufacturing jobs including renewable energy projects.





He stressed the need for Australia's economy to be self-sufficient.



