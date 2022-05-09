SBS Punjabi

Election campaign enters its final fortnight

SBS Punjabi

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese during the second leaders' debate in Sydney, Sunday, 8 May, 2022.

Scott Morrison (right) and Anthony Albanese during the second leaders' debate in Sydney. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 May 2022 at 4:34pm, updated 9 May 2022 at 4:46pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

A fortnight out from polling day, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has shifted his attention to crucial marginal seats, attempting to win the support of multicultural communities. The two leaders have clashed over finances with Opposition leader Anthony Albanese defending Labor's costings during a weekend of campaigning in must-win states.

Published 9 May 2022 at 4:34pm, updated 9 May 2022 at 4:46pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised more than $1.5 million for a Vietnamese community centre during a visit to Western Australia with just two weeks to go until polling day. 

Mr Morrison has also reiterated his commitment to moving forward with religious discrimination laws if the Coalition wins power.

With pandemic pressure easing, Anthony Albanese has confirmed Labor is rethinking its policy to provide free rapid antigen tests for coronavirus.

Advertisement
The Opposition for free testing kits during the Omicron wave in January but Mr Albanese says he would heed the health advice if he wins power.

On Saturday, the Labor leader took his campaign back to Tasmania, announcing $26 million for local manufacturing jobs including renewable energy projects.

He stressed the need for Australia's economy to be self-sufficient.

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack