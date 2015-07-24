Essendon Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre

Multicultural Auskick

During 2014 Essendon Football Club made a conscious effort and commitment to service the new and emerging Indian community of Melbourne who had showed very little participation in Australian Rules football. Working with the committee members at the Gurdwara Craigieburn (Sikh Temple) the club came up with the idea to create a local Auskick Centre called “Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre” which would give young Indian children the opportunity to participate in fun football activities free of charge.





Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre (Photo AFL Diversity) Source: AFL Diversity





Although the title may suggest otherwise the program is open to all and aimed at engaging Indian and culturally diverse youth in the Craigieburn area into our footballing community, the uses physical activity to help develop social skills and healthy living through fun-football associated activities.





Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre Source: AFL Diversity





Kids Participation at Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre





Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre (Photo Kashif Bouns Multicultural Programs Coordinator) Source: Kashif





Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre (Photo - Satinder Kaur/Avtar Singh) Source: Satinder Kaur





Source: Satinder





Bharat Bombers and Singh Sabha Dons attended @EssendonFC for their first training session of 2015 #EmbracingIndia





Bharat Bombers and Singh Sabha Dons (Photo Salim Mahazi Essendon Multicultural Development Manager) Source: Salim











