Essendon Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre

Published 24 July 2015 at 10:16pm, updated 3 May 2019 at 2:29pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

"Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre” is an opportunity for the young Indian children to participate in fun football activities free of charge. Here is SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Grewal in conversation with Avtar Singh who explained Essendon and AFL Diversity's footy promoting initiatives.

Multicultural Auskick
During 2014 Essendon Football Club made a conscious effort and commitment to service the new and emerging Indian community of Melbourne who had showed very little participation in Australian Rules football. Working with the committee members at the Gurdwara Craigieburn (Sikh Temple) the club came up with the idea to create a local Auskick Centre called “Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre” which would give young Indian children the opportunity to participate in fun football activities free of charge.

Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre
Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre (Photo AFL Diversity) Source: AFL Diversity


Although the title may suggest otherwise the program is open to all and aimed at engaging Indian and culturally diverse youth in the Craigieburn area into our footballing community, the uses physical activity to help develop social skills and healthy living through fun-football associated activities.

Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre
Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre Source: AFL Diversity


Kids Participation at Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre

Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre
Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre (Photo Kashif Bouns Multicultural Programs Coordinator) Source: Kashif


Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre
Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre (Photo - Satinder Kaur/Avtar Singh) Source: Satinder Kaur


Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre
Source: Satinder


Bharat Bombers and Singh Sabha Dons attended 
@EssendonFC
for their first training session of 2015
#EmbracingIndia


Bharat Bombers and Singh Sabha Dons
Bharat Bombers and Singh Sabha Dons (Photo Salim Mahazi Essendon Multicultural Development Manager) Source: Salim


 

Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre
Source: Salim


Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre
Source: AFL


