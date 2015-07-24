Essendon Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre

Multicultural Auskick
During 2014 Essendon Football Club made a conscious effort and commitment to service the new and emerging Indian community of Melbourne who had showed very little participation in Australian Rules football. Working with the committee members at the Gurdwara Craigieburn (Sikh Temple) the club came up with the idea to create a local Auskick Centre called “Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre” which would give young Indian children the opportunity to participate in fun football activities free of charge.
Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre (Photo AFL Diversity) Source: AFL Diversity
Although the title may suggest otherwise the program is open to all and aimed at engaging Indian and culturally diverse youth in the Craigieburn area into our footballing community, the uses physical activity to help develop social skills and healthy living through fun-football associated activities.
Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre Source: AFL Diversity
Kids Participation at Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre
Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre (Photo Kashif Bouns Multicultural Programs Coordinator) Source: Kashif
Bombers Gurdawara Craigieburn Auskick Centre (Photo - Satinder Kaur/Avtar Singh) Source: Satinder Kaur
Source: Satinder
Bharat Bombers and Singh Sabha Dons attended for their first training session of 2015
Bharat Bombers and Singh Sabha Dons (Photo Salim Mahazi Essendon Multicultural Development Manager) Source: Salim
Source: Salim
Source: AFL