EXCLUSIVE: Indian High Commissioner to Australia speaks on farmers’ protest and return of international students

Highlights 'India is an open democracy where everyone has the right to put forth their grievances', says Mr Sarma

12,740 student visa holders who left Australia were from India

Indian international students are "greatly valued" in Australia

At a time when the ripples from the farmers’ movement against the Indian government’s controversial agricultural reforms are being felt in Australia, Mr Sarma says he is happy the diaspora feels so strongly about an issue that is significant to India.





“It’s nice that they have an emotional connect with India. They take interest in India even though they live in Australia,” he says.





Mr Sarma, who took over the reins as the High Commissioner of India in November 2019, says India is an open democracy where everyone has an equal right to convey their grievances and engage with the government.





“Be sure that India is a democracy. The government is open to engagement with our people. We engage with all sections, whether it is the minorities, farmers, soldiers or ex-soldiers,” he says.





Condemning the violence that derailed the otherwise peaceful protest in New Delhi during the massive farmers’ tractor rally on 26 January, Mr Sarma adds that he is hopeful the Indian government will be able to end this impasse soon with the help of “peaceful dialogue.”





“India is an open country, and we handle all kinds of situations as they come along, keeping in mind that people have genuine opportunities to convey their grievances and enter into constructive dialogue with the government,” he says.





“The government should also give them those avenues and opportunities. The testimony to that is the ongoing dialogue. If there is flexibility on both sides, I’m sure things will develop in the right way so that everyone’s needs are taken care of," Mr Sarma adds.





Support for Indian Farmers' protest at Federation Square, Melbourne on Sunday 7 February, 2021. Source: Supplied by Manvir Kaur





International students and temporary visa holders





Addressing the plight of Indian international students and temporary visa holders currently in Australia, many of whom have suffered job and income losses during the pandemic, Mr Sarma says that the local consulates remained in constant touch with the community members in dire need of help.





Indian nationals leaving Sydney on an Air India repatrtaion flight. Source: twitter.com/cgisydney





Touching upon the massive evacuation operation that was carried out to repatriate hundreds of Indian nationals--mostly visitors who got stuck here when the borders were shut off in response to the pandemic- Mr Sarma concedes that it was un “unprecedented challenge” to arrange repatriation flights for stranded Indians.





“No one was prepared for the pandemic. To be honest, Air India has played a very special role in maintaining this bridge between Indian and Australia,” he says.





"From Australia to India, they can take a full load but when they come back--because of Australia’s own restrictions, for valid reasons and we respect those reasons--there are very limited seats. But it still wouldn’t recover that kind of income to sustain the flights,” Mr Sarma adds.





He also takes the opportunity to thank the community for their "selfless service" during the pandemic-induced lockdowns in Australia.





"The pandemic brought out the best in people. That’s the beauty fo Indian communities in Australia that they are seen as one community that integrates well, irrespective of religion or origin. Look at our Sikh farmers, gurudwaras (Sikh temples), they opened langars and they were supplying food to the needy."











In this interview, Mr Sarma also talks about the plight of over 13,000 international students who remain stuck in India due to the Australian government's ongoing travel restrictions in response to the virus.





International students Source: Getty Images





Mr Sarma says while he would leave the decision to reopen the country's borders to the Morrison government, he, however, assures that Indian students are “greatly valued” in Australia.





"They are very greatly valued as international students in this country. Whenever we engage with the educational authorities here, they try to always make things as comfortable for our students as possible,” he says.





"They all realise that ultimately if they get international students to come here with the confidence that they will be looked after, then the universities have long-term prospects taken care of. So Indian students are very, very important," reasons Mr Sarma.





The High Commissioner also predicts an upward trajectory for the Australia-India bilateral relationship. He says the two countries have enjoyed strong political, economic and community ties as strategic partners since 2009.





“We are really now in a state where we can say we are special partners, we are extremely comfortable with each other and things are falling in place,” he says.





Click on the player inside the picture at the top of the page to listen to this interview.





