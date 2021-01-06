Exercise during coronavirus: Here are new pandemic-friendly ways of keeping fit

In London - where they've just entered their third strict lockdown - experts at a London fitness studio have come up with something a little different.





It's called NOGA - as Yoga Instructor Alexandra Grimshaw explains.





"We developed something called NOGA which was based on "Not Yoga", which is yoga for people who don't enjoy yoga. And as someone who teaches yoga, I get that, I feel very intimidated by people who 'Om' at me, I feel very intimidated by people who might start chanting at me, and I know what those chants mean, I've trained professionally, I know that they are and even I'm a bit like 'Oooh, I'd rather not.'





"So what we developed was something that gives you all of the benefits that the physical asana as they call it or the physical yoga gives you but using a prop to help or make it harder and getting rid of Sanskrit, getting rid of anything that might feel really yogic, so that's what the NOGA's about."





