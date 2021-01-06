SBS Punjabi

Exercise during coronavirus: Here are new pandemic-friendly ways of keeping fit

SBS Punjabi

January is generally the month people vow to get fit and look after their health more.

January is generally the month people vow to get fit and look after their health more. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 January 2021 at 5:04pm
By SBS News
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

With lockdowns, social distancing, stay-at-home orders and more, it's not surprising that online workout videos continue to be extremely popular with people hoping to keep fit during the pandemic.

Published 6 January 2021 at 5:04pm
By SBS News
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
In London - where they've just entered their third strict lockdown -  experts at a London fitness studio have come up with something a little different.

It's called NOGA - as Yoga Instructor Alexandra Grimshaw explains.

"We developed something called NOGA which was based on "Not Yoga", which is yoga for people who don't enjoy yoga. And as someone who teaches yoga, I get that, I feel very intimidated by people who 'Om' at me, I feel very intimidated by people who might start chanting at me, and I know what those chants mean, I've trained professionally, I know that they are and even I'm a bit like 'Oooh, I'd rather not.'

Advertisement
"So what we developed was something that gives you all of the benefits that the physical asana as they call it or the physical yoga gives you but using a prop to help or make it harder and getting rid of Sanskrit, getting rid of anything that might feel really yogic, so that's what the NOGA's about."  

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages  at  
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack