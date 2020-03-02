SBS Punjabi

‘Expensive housing is a major cause for poverty in Australia'

SBS Punjabi

poverty

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 March 2020 at 3:37pm, updated 3 March 2020 at 5:36pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Prof. Harminder Singh of Deakin University breaks down the findings of a recent research on poverty in Australia.

Published 2 March 2020 at 3:37pm, updated 3 March 2020 at 5:36pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
A new research jointly conducted by University of New South Wales (UNSW) and the Australian Council of Social Services (ACOSS) has found that despite Australia’s economic growth in the past decade, poverty has not seen much change.

The 2020 Poverty in Australia Overview states that 13.6 per cent of Australia’s population (3.2 million) still lives in poverty.

This includes nearly 774,000 children under the age of 15 (17.7 per cent of the total population of that age group).

By Australian standards, an adult who earns less than $457 a week is considered to be below the poverty line.

Prof. Harminder Singh from Deakin University in Melbourne helps explains the report’s findings.

“It’s unfortunate that in a developed country like Australia, 3.2 million people are living below the poverty line. A major reason is expensive housing,” Prof. Singh says.

Explaining this further, he says that housing, be it owner-occupied or rented, is fast becoming unaffordable in Australia and eats up a major chunk of one’s income.

“This is a major talking point in economic policy-making circles and amongst researchers like myself,” says Prof. Singh, who is an associate professor of finance at Deakin University’s Department of Finance.

“The second reason behind poverty in Australia is inflation which is less when compared with other countries but hasn’t reduced here much. Another factor responsible for poverty in Australia is the slow pace of job creation in a country with rising population,” explains Prof. Singh.

He highlights that jobs are on the decline in Australia, whereas they should increase if the country’s economic health has to improve.

He also tries to juxtapose the poverty lines of Australia and India, cautioning that the contexts of both countries are so different that comparisons can’t be drawn between them.

Click on the player inside the picture above to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


READ MORE

Concerns over young Indian men ‘asking for money’ on Melbourne streets

More than half of international students in Australia live in poor conditions

Did you know 13% of Australia’s population lives in poverty?



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?