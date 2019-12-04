SBS Punjabi

More than half of international students in Australia live in poor conditions

SBS Punjabi

When will the international students return to Australia...

When will the international students return to Australia... Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 December 2019 at 5:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:56pm
By Greg Dyett, Amy Hall
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

A study of international students living in shared housing has found more than half of them face illegal or poor living conditions, including overcrowding, sudden increases in rent and unfair evictions.

Published 4 December 2019 at 5:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:56pm
By Greg Dyett, Amy Hall
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Researchers from the University of New South Wales and the University of Sydney surveyed more than 2400 students about their housing market experiences. 

Students aged 17 or older were asked about their housing experiences and report co-author Bassina Farbenblum says overcrowding was a common complaint. She says they face a range of exploitative practices.

"Like paying for accommodation that didn't even exist or that was completely different from what was advertised online or landlords stealing students bonds, charging an exorbitant amount of rent upfront which then makes it difficult for them to leave and find a safe place because they've handed all their money over."

"Some landlords will just suddenly increase the rent in the middle of the rental period, for example, around exam time and then would say to the students 'well either pay the increased rent or you can leave.' We saw intimidation and harassment, moving extra people into the apartment that the student hadn't agreed to and things like unfair eviction as well with a very short notice period," she says.

The Chief Executive of Shelter New South Wales, Stacey Miers, says students often find themselves in difficulty because they're unaware of their rights.

She says those knowledge gaps need to be addressed through information campaigns in multiple languages.

"More information distributed by universities and educational institutions about the rights of tenants in multiple languages, particularly in Mandarin. One would think seeing a lot of the students were Chinese. I think there's a much stronger role for institutions to actually provide more information to students on their rights and also probably to set up services linked with tenants advice services where students can get support and information," says Ms Miers. 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Related stories

International students are being 'deceived and exploited': housing report

‘Friends and friends of friends stay together’-International student housing crisis

International students’ struggle in Australia’s overcrowded rental market



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?