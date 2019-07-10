International students are being 'deceived and exploited': housing report

A new report by the University of New South Wales has found international students are facing widespread exploitation in tight housing markets, such as Sydney.





The report identifies key issues facing international students in the housing market.





They include bond issues, scams, lack of written agreements, unfair eviction, poor living conditions and racial discrimination.





Overcrowding is another major concern.





An SBS World News investigation last year found international students in Sydney living in extremely overcrowded accommodation, with up to 10 people in a two-bedroom apartment.





They were all advertised online.





To hear more about this report, click on the audio link above for audio in Punjabi.





