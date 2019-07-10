SBS Punjabi

International students are being 'deceived and exploited': housing report

student house

A makeshift bedroom on an enclosed balcony at a unit in Surry Hills, Sydney. Source: SBS

Published 10 July 2019 at 1:01pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Manpreet K Singh
International students are facing widespread exploitation in the housing market in major cities such as Sydney. That's the finding of a new report, with the author calling on all levels of government and universities to do more to protect students.

A new report by the University of New South Wales has found international students are facing widespread exploitation in tight housing markets, such as Sydney.

The report identifies key issues facing international students in the housing market. 

They include bond issues, scams, lack of written agreements, unfair eviction, poor living conditions and racial discrimination. 

Overcrowding is another major concern. 

An SBS World News investigation last year found international students in Sydney living in extremely overcrowded accommodation, with up to 10 people in a two-bedroom apartment. 

They were all advertised online.

To hear more about this report, click on the audio link above for audio in Punjabi.

