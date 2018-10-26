'International students should access mental health services available in Australia'

Karan Vir Sharma, who works at a major hospital in Melbourne, revealed some shocking statistics related to the prevalence of mental health issues in Australia.





"One in five people in Australia have mental health issues," said Mr Sharma.





"In 2017 (last year) 3,128 people committed suicide in Australia," he added, which equates to 60 people ending their lives prematurely every week.





Mr Sharma went on to say, "Although there is no specific data about mental health issues in migrants or international students, a research study conducted by ANU found that 28% of international students sought help for mental health issues."





"This in itself is significant that international students requested help in such numbers, because the vast majority of mental health issues go unreported."





Mental health expert Karan Vir Sharma at SBS's Melbourne studio Source: SBS Punjabi





"There is a huge stigma attached to mental health problems in our community," Mr Sharma went on to say, "because of which many people don't even admit that they have a problem'.





Mr Sharma went on to identify the common signs of mental illness, in the hope that people can recognise them in either themselves or their loved ones.





"I feel it's a sign of strength, not weakness, if you admit that you have a mental health problem and seek help. Please don't hide it from your friends or family," he implored.





Mr Sharma highlighted the types of services available in Australia for people dealing with these issues, emphasising that temporary visa holders and international students (who don't have a Medicare card) also have access to many services.





Hear the interview to find out more.





If you are experiencing a personal crisis and need someone to talk to, please call:





Lifeline on 13 11 14 or





Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636

























Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9pm.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.







