'International students should access mental health services available in Australia'

Mental health expert Karan Vir Sharma at SBS's Melbourne studio

Mental health expert Karan Vir Sharma at SBS's Melbourne studio Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 26 October 2018 at 2:55pm, updated 26 October 2018 at 3:07pm
By Manpreet K Singh
October is marked as Mental Health month in Australia and we explored many aspects of mental health in the Indian diaspora (especially young international students) with Karan Vir Sharma, who is a mental health professional with over 10 years' experience.

Karan Vir Sharma, who works at a major hospital in Melbourne, revealed some shocking statistics related to the prevalence of mental health issues in Australia.

"One in five people in Australia have mental health issues," said Mr Sharma.

"In 2017 (last year) 3,128 people committed suicide in Australia," he added, which equates to 60 people ending their lives prematurely every week.

Mr Sharma went on to say, "Although there is no specific data about mental health issues in migrants or international students, a research study conducted by ANU found that 28% of international students sought help for mental health issues."

"This in itself is significant that  international students requested help in such numbers, because the vast majority of mental health issues go unreported."

"There is a huge stigma attached to mental health problems in our community," Mr Sharma went on to say, "because of which many people don't even admit that they have a problem'.

Mr Sharma went on to identify the common signs of mental illness, in the hope that people can recognise them in either themselves or their loved ones.

"I feel it's a sign of strength, not weakness, if you admit that you have a mental health problem and seek help. Please don't hide it from your friends or family," he implored.

Mr Sharma highlighted the types of services available in Australia for people dealing with these issues, emphasising that temporary visa holders and international students (who don't have a Medicare card) also have access to many services.   

Hear the interview to find out more.

If you are experiencing a personal crisis and need someone to talk to, please call:

Lifeline on 13 11 14 or

Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 

 
