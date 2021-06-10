Farhan Akhtar to produce documentary based on iconic screenwriter duo Salim-Javed

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar revolutionized how the film industry looked at screenwriting with their string of hits like Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Trishul, Shakti and Mr India in the 1970s and 80s.





And now Javed Akhtar’s son Farhan Akhtar is all set to produce a documentary drama on the evergreen combination of Salim and Javed.





In other news, singer Tony Kakkar's viral song, 'Dheeme Dheeme', now has a Turkish version. While a Turkish artist created the version in 2019, it has only recently been noticed by fans in India and has become a rage on social media platforms.





