SBS Punjabi

Farhan Akhtar to produce documentary based on iconic screenwriter duo Salim-Javed

SBS Punjabi

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Source: Instagram/Farhan Akhtar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 June 2021 at 11:28am
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Bollywood actor-turned-director Farhan Akhtar and his partner, Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment, are all set to produce a documentary drama that will chronicle the journey of iconic duo Salim and Javed. All this and more in our weekly bulletin from the world of cinema and music.

Published 10 June 2021 at 11:28am
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar revolutionized how the film industry looked at screenwriting with their string of hits like Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Trishul, Shakti and Mr India in the 1970s and 80s.

And now Javed Akhtar’s son Farhan Akhtar is all set to produce a documentary drama on the evergreen combination of Salim and Javed.

In other news, singer Tony Kakkar's viral song, 'Dheeme Dheeme', now has a Turkish version. While a Turkish artist created the version in 2019, it has only recently been noticed by fans in India and has become a rage on social media platforms.

Advertisement
 

Click on the player above to listen to this podcast.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack