Farmers in Punjab being duped in name of immigration to Australia

Farmers in Punjab are being misled by unscrupulous vested interests about possible migration outcomes in Australia, says a Sydney based migration agent.





Prabhjot Sandhu, a registered migration agent has cautioned the farming community in Punjab to be vigilant against the fraudulent migration agents who lure unsuspecting people to pay them for migration to Australia.





Referring to recent media reports, Mr. Sandhu alleged that some agents based in Punjab are offering wrong immigration advice to people promising them ‘business visa’.





"These people will otherwise do not have the option of legal migration as they won’t qualify for skilled migration. So this is how they get lured." he said. A screen grab of a news website Source: ABP News





Mr. Sandhu told SBS Punjabi that there are certain media entities in India who publish the Australian migration laws in such a way that people get carried away for a better lifestyle.





"People often fall prey to fraudulent migration agents who promote irregular and illegal immigration," he said.





He said the prospective applicants should be careful when they are told that they can 'buy hundreds of acres of land by selling a few acres in Punjab'.





“My only message would be to ask people to stay away from unscrupulous immigration agents."



