SBS Punjabi

Farmers in Punjab being duped in name of immigration to Australia

A farmland at Kinglake, Victoria

A farmland at Kinglake, Victoria Source: Supplied

Published 9 August 2016 at 5:21pm, updated 13 September 2018 at 3:17pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

"Unscrupulous agents and irresponsible media publications in India are to be blamed for passing on the wrong information to prospective farmers who wish to migrate to Australia on a Business visa in Agriculture sector." SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...

Farmers in Punjab are being misled by unscrupulous vested interests about possible migration outcomes in Australia, says a Sydney based migration agent.

Prabhjot Sandhu, a registered migration agent has cautioned the farming community in Punjab to be vigilant against the fraudulent migration agents who lure unsuspecting people to pay them for migration to Australia.

Referring to recent media reports, Mr. Sandhu alleged that some agents based in Punjab are offering wrong immigration advice to people promising them ‘business visa’.

"These people will otherwise do not have the option of legal migration as they won’t qualify for skilled migration. So this is how they get lured." he said.
ABP
A screen grab of a news website Source: ABP News


Mr. Sandhu told SBS Punjabi that there are certain media entities in India who publish the Australian migration laws in such a way that people get carried away for a better lifestyle.  

"People often fall prey to fraudulent migration agents who promote irregular and illegal immigration," he said.

He said the prospective applicants should be careful when they are told that they can 'buy hundreds of acres of land by selling a few acres in Punjab'.

“My only message would be to ask people to stay away from unscrupulous immigration agents."

