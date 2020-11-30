Farmers refuse Indian government's 'conditional offer', senior ministers convene emergency meeting

In tonight's Punjabi Diary, we focus on the massive Delhi Chalo protest by Indian farmers who have converged on the Delhi border in protest against the three farming bills recently passed by the Modi government.





Braving tear gas and water cannons, the protesting farmers have decided to stay put at the Singhu border between Haryana and Delhi. They have also blockaded five other major highways leading to the nation's capital, including a major dharna (sit-in) at Tikri.





Farmers hold a meeting at Delhi Haryana state border on Sunday November 29 Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/ Manish Swarup





Advertisement

They rejected the offer by the Modi government to move their protest to Burari maidan in New Delhi, as a precursor to any dialogue with the government. Farmer union leaders called it an 'open jail' and had earlier demanded to be allowed to congregate at Ramlila ground or Jantar Mantar.





Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narinder Singh Tomar held an emergency meeting with JP Nadda, the president of Bhartiya Janta Party at his residence.





Meanwhile, the Congress party has demanded that the three agriculture laws be scrapped completely, accusing the Prime Minister and his ministers of being "arrogant and stubborn" in not listening to the farmers' concerns.





Other stories in this report include:





Tensions rise between Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana, Amarinder Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar

Bibi Jagir Kaur named SGPC chief for the fourth time. Other office bearers have also been named

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









