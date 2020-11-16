SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Punjab farmers to continue protest as meeting with government ends inconclusively

Farmers shout slogans while burning an effigy during a protest against the recent passing of agriculture reform bills in the Parliament,

Farmers shout slogans while burning an effigy during a protest against the new agriculture laws in India. Source: Getty Images

Published 17 November 2020 at 10:32am
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS

Farmer organisations in Punjab have said they will continue their agitation against the three central farm laws after a meeting with the Union government — lasting for seven hours in the Capital ended inconclusively. Union leaders said they will now hold a meeting in Chandigarh on November 18 to decide their next course of action. Listen to this news and much more in this week’s Punjabi Diary.

