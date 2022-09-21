SBS Punjabi

Fashion exhibition celebrates cultural diversity in Sydney

Turbaned model segment at Australian Multicultural Fashion Exhibition 2022. Credit: Jim Kasif.

Published 21 September 2022 at 4:19pm, updated 2 hours ago at 6:07pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Different ethnicities came together to celebrate multiculturalism through a fashion show held in Sydney. While the 'turban segment' featuring eight Punjabi models draws special attention, twelve designers showcased their collection featuring over fifty models from Indian, Arabic, Philippines, Moroccan, Bangladeshi, and Aboriginal backgrounds.

Australian Multicultural Fashion Exhibition 2022, held in Sydney's Fairfield last month, showcased models wearing outfits from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

Randeep Singh Grewal, one of the participating models, says he advocated having a Sikh turban-specific segment in this event.
Randeep Singh. Credit: Jim Kasif.
Talking about the event's scale, he says that around fifty models from different ethnic backgrounds were part of the runway.

"The whole objective was to help raise social awareness of turban both from a Sikh perspective and what it also means in different cultures and regions of the world.

"The other goal was to enable turbaned men a platform to enter the local modelling industry," say Mr Grewal.
Credit: Jim Kasif.
'Representation matters'

Mavleen Singh Dhir, who has done professional modelling for JJ Valaya and Rina Dhaka back in India, was also one of the participating models.

Mr Dhir says he has witnessed a massive positive change in turbaned models' image in the industry and inclusion demands more representation.
Credit: Jim Kasif.
Talking about this particular fashion exhibition, he says that Sydney-based RGeM Productions and Management organized the show, and twelve designers from diverse ethnicities showcased their collections.

"International designer Surjeet Bawa designed clothes for our turban segment," Mr Dhir says.
