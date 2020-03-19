SBS Punjabi

Father and son duo training to compete in the Australian Masters Games

Father and Son duo smashing Masters Games

Randeep Grewal with his father Harsharan Singh Grewal. Source: Randeep Grewal

Published 20 March 2020 at 10:56am, updated 23 March 2020 at 11:47am
By MP Singh
Available in other languages

It was a moment of pride for long-distance runner Harsharan Singh Grewal when his son Randeep Singh decided to participate in the recently concluded NSW Masters Athletics Championships.

After experiencing the euphoria of participating in an athletic event together once, the father and son duo is now training to participate in the upcoming national and international events.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Grewal said: "It's very important for people of all ages to run to stay fit."

"It is a mind game. One has to practice consistently and have faith in oneself. Instead of wasting time in useless socialising, one should just run often to stay fit," said the 68-year-old runner.

 Highlights:

  • Dr Harsharan Singh Grewal is a long-distance runner
  • Mr Grewal and his son Randeep Singh Grewal are training to participate in upcoming athletic events 
Mr Grewal added that he is now encouraging his son Randeep to train harder ahead of the events.

"Randeep should reduce a bit of weight and do more training regularly," added Mr Grewal, who sprints daily.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

