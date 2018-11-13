Despite a foot injury, 66-year-old Dr Grewal wins medals at Pan Pacific Masters Game

Dr Harsharan Singh Grewal told SBS Punjabi, ‘I used to run to my school and back in village Gujjarwal, district Ludhiana, Punjab where I was born and raised. Currently, my daily routine starts at 4 am with the recitation of Gurbani and running for at least couple of hours every day and this self-discipline and willpower has enabled me to stay fit and win medals in track and field events’.





Dr Grewal received his PhD from Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana and worked there as Associate Professor before migrating to Australia with his family in 1991 and worked as a Post Doctoral Fellow at Adelaide University, Research Agronomist in NSW Department of Primary Industry at Tamworth and Research Scientist/Senior Research Scientist at Western Sydney University.





Long distance runner from his school days Source: Randeep Grewal





"My recent participation in Pan Pacific Masters Games 2018 held in Gold Coast was quite challenging as I had a severe foot injury and couldn’t wear shoes at all. My family and friends advised me to drop off at last moment but as it was my long-cherished dream to participate in the games, I just decided to give it a go. I ended up taking part in 7 events, three on the very first day which was very exhaustive but the award of striking medals kept me going for rest of two days", said Dr Grewal.





Laughing his heart out Dr Grewal said: "I took part in almost every run at PPMG this year. I ran 5000m, 1500m, 800m, 400m, 200m, 100m and 60m runs and won 2 silvers and 2 bronze."





For the avid runner that Dr Harsharan Singh Grewal is, age is no bar at all. He has so far participated in numerous cross-country runs, full marathons, half marathons, world masters games held in Perth and recently held Sikh Games in Sydney, always bringing medals home.





Both took part in Pan Pacific Masters Games 2018 Source: Randeep Grewal





"The oldest athlete at the games was a 92-years-old Australian guy. It was great to see a few other seniors and young Punjabi athletes at the games and one of them came all the way from the USA".





