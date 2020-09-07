Father's Day memory: Karan Vir Sharma

Karan Vir Sharma at SBS studios in Melbourne

Karan Vir Sharma at SBS studios in Melbourne Source: SBS Punjabi

Karan Vir Sharma shares a fond memory about a lesson he learnt from his father as a schoolboy. Hear this special Father's Day tribute.

'Although every day is special and should be celebrated as Father's Day or Mother's Day', says Karan Vir Sharma, 'it's good that we dedicate a day in the year to make it extra special.'

He shares a story from when he was a schoolboy - the lesson he learned from his father has held him in good stead throughout his life.

Click on the audio player to hear the presentation.

